All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
211 Crepe Myrtle Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:47 AM

211 Crepe Myrtle Drive

211 Crepe Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME in very desirable neighborhood. Beautiful ceramic tiled entry leads to large family room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. MAGNIFICENT kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, built in microwave, and smooth top range. Charming breakfast nook overlooks lush backyard with covered patio AND large open patio. Luxurious master bath with jetted tub, and separate shower. Nice size yard with full automatic sprinkler system. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Close to everything! Community Gazebo-park. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive have any available units?
211 Crepe Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Crepe Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive offers parking.
Does 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Crepe Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary