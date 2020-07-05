211 Crepe Myrtle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME in very desirable neighborhood. Beautiful ceramic tiled entry leads to large family room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. MAGNIFICENT kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, built in microwave, and smooth top range. Charming breakfast nook overlooks lush backyard with covered patio AND large open patio. Luxurious master bath with jetted tub, and separate shower. Nice size yard with full automatic sprinkler system. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Close to everything! Community Gazebo-park. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!