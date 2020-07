Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful home bulit by Meritage. Featuring two master bedrooms! The largest master is located on the first floor for ulitmate privacy. The home provides an open concept with beautiful granite countertops, wood and tile floors, stone fireplace and the list goes on and on in this luxurious home. Great location, minutes from DFW airport, American Airlines Headquarters, downtown Dallas and Fort Worth. Refrigerator is also provided.