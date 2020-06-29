All apartments in Euless
208 E Denton Drive
208 E Denton Drive

208 East Denton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 East Denton Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Euless. Property features vinyl hard wood look flooring and freshly painted throughout interior. Full size utility closet. Split bedrooms. Conveniently located near DFW Airport. Tenant to provide their own refrigerator. Proof of renters insurance required. No pets accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 E Denton Drive have any available units?
208 E Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 E Denton Drive have?
Some of 208 E Denton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 E Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 E Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 E Denton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 E Denton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 208 E Denton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 E Denton Drive offers parking.
Does 208 E Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 E Denton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 E Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 208 E Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 E Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 E Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 E Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 E Denton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

