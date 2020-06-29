208 E Denton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Euless. Property features vinyl hard wood look flooring and freshly painted throughout interior. Full size utility closet. Split bedrooms. Conveniently located near DFW Airport. Tenant to provide their own refrigerator. Proof of renters insurance required. No pets accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.