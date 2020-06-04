All apartments in Euless
Euless, TX
202 Mint Lane
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:40 PM

202 Mint Lane

202 Mint Lane · No Longer Available
Location

202 Mint Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic Location in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! 15 Minutes to DFW Airport, Newly painted with updated fixtures, new tubs, updated carpet, and more. Generously sized living room with high ceiling and stone-accented fireplace, open to dining. Recently updated kitchen with ample storage, all stainless appliances including refrigerator. Separate utility room, Spacious master with large walk-in closet and en suite bath with his & hers vanity. Expansive back yard with brick patio and lots of shade under mature trees. Convenient to several nearby parks, biking and walking trails, major highways, and minutes to extensive shopping and restaurants at Glade Parks. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Mint Lane have any available units?
202 Mint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Mint Lane have?
Some of 202 Mint Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Is 202 Mint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
202 Mint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Mint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 202 Mint Lane is not pet friendly.
Does 202 Mint Lane offer parking?
No, 202 Mint Lane does not offer parking.
Does 202 Mint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Mint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Mint Lane have a pool?
No, 202 Mint Lane does not have a pool.
Does 202 Mint Lane have accessible units?
No, 202 Mint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Mint Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Mint Lane has units with dishwashers.

