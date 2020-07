Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Immaculate two story home with a community pool. Huge 1st floor master suite has lots of natural lighting,upstairs office has skylights and there is a media room on the 2nd floor. HOA maintains the front yard landscaping. The back yard has paved stone making for easy maintenance for the renter. HOA dues are included in the rental amount.