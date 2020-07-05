189 Merlin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely Remodeled townhome. Water bill paid. No yard maintenance. Almost new Refrigerator and Washer dryer included. Minutes from DFW Airport and multiple highways yet tucked away in a quiet GCISD neighborhood. Fresh neutral paint throughout Both bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Bricked patio with raised flower bed opens to green belt which leads to Bob Eden Parks and Trail system. community pool.