Completely Remodeled townhome. Water bill paid. No yard maintenance. Almost new Refrigerator and Washer dryer included. Minutes from DFW Airport and multiple highways yet tucked away in a quiet GCISD neighborhood. Fresh neutral paint throughout Both bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Bricked patio with raised flower bed opens to green belt which leads to Bob Eden Parks and Trail system. community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 189 Merlin Way have any available units?
189 Merlin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Merlin Way have?
Some of 189 Merlin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Merlin Way currently offering any rent specials?
189 Merlin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.