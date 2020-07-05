All apartments in Euless
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:49 AM

189 Merlin Way

189 Merlin Way · No Longer Available
Location

189 Merlin Way, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Completely Remodeled townhome. Water bill paid. No yard maintenance. Almost new Refrigerator and Washer dryer included. Minutes from DFW Airport and multiple highways yet tucked away in a quiet GCISD neighborhood. Fresh neutral paint throughout Both bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Bricked patio with raised flower bed opens to green belt which leads to Bob Eden Parks and Trail system. community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Merlin Way have any available units?
189 Merlin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Merlin Way have?
Some of 189 Merlin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Merlin Way currently offering any rent specials?
189 Merlin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Merlin Way pet-friendly?
No, 189 Merlin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 189 Merlin Way offer parking?
No, 189 Merlin Way does not offer parking.
Does 189 Merlin Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Merlin Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Merlin Way have a pool?
Yes, 189 Merlin Way has a pool.
Does 189 Merlin Way have accessible units?
No, 189 Merlin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Merlin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Merlin Way has units with dishwashers.

