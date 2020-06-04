All apartments in Euless
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:25 PM

1710 Woodhollow Drive

1710 Woodhollow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Woodhollow Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely, newly renovated 3-2-2 home in a highly sought after HEB ISD school area. Located in a quiet neighborhood but close to shopping and easy to access main streets and highways. New paint interior and exterior. All new cordless blinds. New wood look flooring and porcelain tiles throughout. NO Carpet for easy cleaning! New beautiful quartz countertop with backsplash. Bathrooms updated with new fixtures. Easy to maintain yard with a new wooden gate and retaining walls. Move-in ready! No smokers. Pet case by case basis with a $400 non-refundable deposit per pet. Prospect or agent to verify schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Woodhollow Drive have any available units?
1710 Woodhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Woodhollow Drive have?
Some of 1710 Woodhollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Woodhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Woodhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Woodhollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Woodhollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Woodhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Woodhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1710 Woodhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Woodhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Woodhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1710 Woodhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Woodhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1710 Woodhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Woodhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Woodhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

