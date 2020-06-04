1710 Woodhollow Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely, newly renovated 3-2-2 home in a highly sought after HEB ISD school area. Located in a quiet neighborhood but close to shopping and easy to access main streets and highways. New paint interior and exterior. All new cordless blinds. New wood look flooring and porcelain tiles throughout. NO Carpet for easy cleaning! New beautiful quartz countertop with backsplash. Bathrooms updated with new fixtures. Easy to maintain yard with a new wooden gate and retaining walls. Move-in ready! No smokers. Pet case by case basis with a $400 non-refundable deposit per pet. Prospect or agent to verify schools and measurements.