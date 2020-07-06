All apartments in Euless
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:59 AM

1700 Tyler Avenue

1700 Tyler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Tyler Avenue, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3-2-2 in Euless, HEB ISD! Custom finishes, accent lighting, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless appliances, two living areas, Formal dining, bonus room & so much more! Entry opens to the first living room & Formal dining which boasts a beautiful crystal chandelier. Stunning kitchen has all the amenities a pampered chef would need including state of the art appliances, fixtures & extra deep sink. Inviting master retreat has a private bath w granite counters & a lovely walk-in shower. Nice secondaries, second bath w granite & undermount sink, second living w woodburning fireplace, spacious rooms throughout, large backyard w covered patio & more! Lawn care included for an additional $100 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Tyler Avenue have any available units?
1700 Tyler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Tyler Avenue have?
Some of 1700 Tyler Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Tyler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Tyler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Tyler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Tyler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1700 Tyler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Tyler Avenue offers parking.
Does 1700 Tyler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Tyler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Tyler Avenue have a pool?
No, 1700 Tyler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Tyler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1700 Tyler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Tyler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Tyler Avenue has units with dishwashers.

