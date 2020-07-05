All apartments in Euless
Euless, TX
1607 Woodpath Drive
1607 Woodpath Drive

1607 Woodpath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Woodpath Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on corner lot in mature neighborhood. Open floorpan with inviting living area, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, open to formal dining with bay windows. Den or second living area opens to galley kitchen and breakfast area. Split bedrooms located at the front of the home. Large master retreat tucked away in the back. Upgraded master bath with garden tub, separate shower, large walk- in closet. Sprinkler system and security system. Backyard is fenced with towering trees. New Carpet, luxury vinyl flooring, fresh paint, and new NEST thermostat. Excellent location near DFW Airport, Hwys 121 and 360. Professional pics 5-28-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Woodpath Drive have any available units?
1607 Woodpath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Woodpath Drive have?
Some of 1607 Woodpath Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Woodpath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Woodpath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Woodpath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Woodpath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1607 Woodpath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Woodpath Drive offers parking.
Does 1607 Woodpath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Woodpath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Woodpath Drive have a pool?
No, 1607 Woodpath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Woodpath Drive have accessible units?
No, 1607 Woodpath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Woodpath Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Woodpath Drive has units with dishwashers.

