1607 Woodpath Drive

Beautiful home on corner lot in mature neighborhood. Open floorpan with inviting living area, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, open to formal dining with bay windows. Den or second living area opens to galley kitchen and breakfast area. Split bedrooms located at the front of the home. Large master retreat tucked away in the back. Upgraded master bath with garden tub, separate shower, large walk- in closet. Sprinkler system and security system. Backyard is fenced with towering trees. New Carpet, luxury vinyl flooring, fresh paint, and new NEST thermostat. Excellent location near DFW Airport, Hwys 121 and 360. Professional pics 5-28-19