Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

113 Mint Lane Available 07/01/20 No Stairs To Climb! - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a nice neighborhood along with great Grapevine Colleyville ISD schools. Home offers wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including the fridge), wood burning fireplace, covered backyard porch and a storage unit available for your use. Schedule your appointment today to view this home.



(RLNE4937713)