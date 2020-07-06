1114 Hanover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking garage

BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM, THREE FULL BATH SPLIT LEVEL 2 STORY HOME IN EULESS FOR LEASE & READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! *Large Kitchen with loads of cabinet & counter space,Fridge,electric Range,Built-in Microwave,Dishwasher,side serving Bar with bright front Dining & spacious Living area with backyard views*Upper level with lrg Owner's Retreat,Granite top Vanity,Garden Tub,separate Shower & walk-in closet plus 2nd Bedroom with another full bath*Two Bedrooms with third full bath,laundry area & lrg tiled 2nd Living optional Gameroom on lower level*Freshly painted Interior,two car Garage,fenced backyard & more in well established Neighborhood*Easy access to major HWYS* NO SMOKING, SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED