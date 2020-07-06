All apartments in Euless
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:03 PM

1114 Hanover Drive

1114 Hanover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Hanover Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM, THREE FULL BATH SPLIT LEVEL 2 STORY HOME IN EULESS FOR LEASE & READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! *Large Kitchen with loads of cabinet & counter space,Fridge,electric Range,Built-in Microwave,Dishwasher,side serving Bar with bright front Dining & spacious Living area with backyard views*Upper level with lrg Owner's Retreat,Granite top Vanity,Garden Tub,separate Shower & walk-in closet plus 2nd Bedroom with another full bath*Two Bedrooms with third full bath,laundry area & lrg tiled 2nd Living optional Gameroom on lower level*Freshly painted Interior,two car Garage,fenced backyard & more in well established Neighborhood*Easy access to major HWYS* NO SMOKING, SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Hanover Drive have any available units?
1114 Hanover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Hanover Drive have?
Some of 1114 Hanover Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Hanover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1114 Hanover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Hanover Drive offers parking.
Does 1114 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Hanover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Hanover Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Hanover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Hanover Drive has units with dishwashers.

