11 Abbey Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom loft townhouse in Village on the Glen of North Euless. Enjoy the community pool or the quick access to Bob Eden Park. Cozy low maintenance townhome with Grapevine - Colleyville Schools. Water, sewer, trash, front yard maintenance all included. Located next to 3 parks, fishing pond, dog park, jogging trail, minutes from Hwy 360, 183, DFW airport, restaurants and shopping. Short term and long term lease options available. Apply online at Zumper. Prefer credit score over 600. Prefer income 3x rent. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer available. $25 per month discount for 2 year lease.