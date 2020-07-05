All apartments in Euless
11 Abbey Road
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

11 Abbey Road

11 Abbey Road · No Longer Available
Location

11 Abbey Road, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom loft townhouse in Village on the Glen of North Euless. Enjoy the community pool or the quick access to Bob Eden Park. Cozy low maintenance townhome with Grapevine - Colleyville Schools. Water, sewer, trash, front yard maintenance all included. Located next to 3 parks, fishing pond, dog park, jogging trail, minutes from Hwy 360, 183, DFW airport, restaurants and shopping. Short term and long term lease options available. Apply online at Zumper. Prefer credit score over 600. Prefer income 3x rent. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer available. $25 per month discount for 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

