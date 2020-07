Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable home in the exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and features a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, bright kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and built in desk in the 2nd bedroom. Exterior features a 2 car covered carport, storage building, sprinkler system, covered porch and patio. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Available for move in April 1st.