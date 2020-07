105 Constitution Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILDERS ORIGINAL MODEL HOME. DETACHED GARAGE WITH COVERED WALKWAY! PRIVATE DRIVEWAY! GORGEOUS LANDSCAPING. UPGRADED RECENTLY WITH LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. TILE IN ALL WET AREAS. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. RECENT PAINT INSIDE. MASTER BEDROOM AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! GREAT LOCATION CONVENIENT TO BOTH DALLAS AND FORT WORTH! EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, BUSINESS AND SHOPPING! SEPARATE FORMALS, STUDY AND NICE SIZE LIVING AREA ON FIRST FLOOR! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!