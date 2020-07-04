1007 Brook Forest Lane

Amenities

Welcome Home - Modern Townhouse minutes from DFW airport! First floor has an open concept kitchen, breakfast and living area. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the first floor. Gourmet kitchen boasts chic grey subway tile backsplash, gas range, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Walk up stairs and you will see the cozy loft! Master bedroom is open with lots of natural light, dual sink granite vanity, and large shower. This move in ready townhouse is a must see! The available date is an estimate. Will confirm upon lease execution. House is for currently for sale, so the unit is available for rent on a month to month basis until sold.