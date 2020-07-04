All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1007 Brook Forest Lane

1007 Brook Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Brook Forest Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home - Modern Townhouse minutes from DFW airport! First floor has an open concept kitchen, breakfast and living area. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the first floor. Gourmet kitchen boasts chic grey subway tile backsplash, gas range, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Walk up stairs and you will see the cozy loft! Master bedroom is open with lots of natural light, dual sink granite vanity, and large shower. This move in ready townhouse is a must see! The available date is an estimate. Will confirm upon lease execution. House is for currently for sale, so the unit is available for rent on a month to month basis until sold.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Brook Forest Lane have any available units?
1007 Brook Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Brook Forest Lane have?
Some of 1007 Brook Forest Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Brook Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Brook Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Brook Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Brook Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1007 Brook Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Brook Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 1007 Brook Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Brook Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Brook Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 1007 Brook Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Brook Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1007 Brook Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Brook Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Brook Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.

