Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 Brook Forest Lane

1005 Brook Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Brook Forest Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for a low-maintenance townhouse lifestyle? Very convenient to DFW airport, shopping and restaurants! Beautiful hardwood flooring through out this tasteful home. Two story living area with lots of light. Open floor plan for easy entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with granite and custom tile backsplash. Gas cooking and huge island and breakfast nook. Nice size bedrooms with 2 full baths. Master bath has generous shower with seat. Utility room up with storage, washer and dryer included. Neutral colors up and down. Back porch and fenced area in back of home. All this and a 2 car attached garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

