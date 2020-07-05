100 Lark Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Text questions to owner LA, Selene McClure8176374642. 4 Lg bedroom home in Grapevine - Colleyville School District (GCISD). NO CARPET. Wood Vinyl plank are throughout. Updated. Very nice single story home w fenced yard and patio on corner lot. Open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 4 Bedrooms each w Lg closets, all black kitchen appliances inclds side by side Refrigerator, 2 sided fireplace. Large Master suite is split away from the other 3 rooms has updated tile, jetted tub, double walk in closets! Per pet fee $350. Secrty. Depst is $1950. Appl. fee $50 per adult. Ready August 4th '20. V. Good credit only. Showings start JUNE MON 15th. NOTE: GARAGE CAN BE fully a functional 2 car garage at move in.