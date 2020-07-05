All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 100 Lark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
100 Lark Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:50 AM

100 Lark Lane

100 Lark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Lark Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Text questions to owner LA, Selene McClure8176374642. 4 Lg bedroom home in Grapevine - Colleyville School District (GCISD). NO CARPET. Wood Vinyl plank are throughout. Updated. Very nice single story home w fenced yard and patio on corner lot. Open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 4 Bedrooms each w Lg closets, all black kitchen appliances inclds side by side Refrigerator, 2 sided fireplace. Large Master suite is split away from the other 3 rooms has updated tile, jetted tub, double walk in closets! Per pet fee $350. Secrty. Depst is $1950. Appl. fee $50 per adult. Ready August 4th '20. V. Good credit only. Showings start JUNE MON 15th. NOTE: GARAGE CAN BE fully a functional 2 car garage at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Lark Lane have any available units?
100 Lark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Lark Lane have?
Some of 100 Lark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Lark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
100 Lark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Lark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Lark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 100 Lark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 100 Lark Lane offers parking.
Does 100 Lark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Lark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Lark Lane have a pool?
No, 100 Lark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 100 Lark Lane have accessible units?
No, 100 Lark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Lark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Lark Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary