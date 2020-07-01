Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Ennis, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 12:24pm
$
3 Units Available
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1058 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis! Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye.
Results within 10 miles of Ennis
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
866 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 12:48pm
13 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
109 Units Available
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive, Waxahachie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1788 sqft
You deserve something special. At The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, your home is that something special.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,264
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 12:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.

1 of 9

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
365 Windmill Court
365 Windmill Court, Ellis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2051 sqft
Great 4 bed 2 bath house, 2 car garage. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank flooring, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio and on a lot that is over 1 acre.Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ennis, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ennis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

