Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
39 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
198 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
54 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
11 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
932 sqft
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
866 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
12 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Results within 10 miles of Midlothian
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
21 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
18 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1324 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
$
7 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
111 Units Available
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive, Waxahachie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1788 sqft
You deserve something special. At The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, your home is that something special.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
City Guide for Midlothian, TX

Life in Midlothian, Texas, may not be written in stone, but it is cast in cement - and the city likes it that way! Not only does Midlothian like the three cement companies that call it home, but it likes its billing as the cement capital of North Texas. It also likes its steel mill, the liquefied natural gas production plant that is on the drawing boards and the major warehouse operations it has in the area. City officials and residents alike agree that business and economic development is th...

The city's population continues to climb, experiencing a growth of more than 142% since 2000. And that's just fine with the city fathers. Midlothian has plenty of room to expand, with a total of about 37 acres within its boundaries right now, but nearly that much more open land under its jurisdiction. So, if you want to be a part of a developing phenomenon, here's your chance. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Midlothian, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Midlothian renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

