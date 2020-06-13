22 Apartments for rent in Waxahachie, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
$
7 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
111 Units Available
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive, Waxahachie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1788 sqft
You deserve something special. At The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, your home is that something special.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
54 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
866 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome to Victorian Square located in Waxahachie, Texas. Our community is situated close to State Highway 287 and Interstate 45 for ease of commuting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
$
7 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
12 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Results within 5 miles of Waxahachie

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
365 Windmill Court
365 Windmill Court, Ellis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2051 sqft
Great 4 bed 2 bath house, 2 car garage. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank flooring, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio and on a lot that is over 1 acre.Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
Results within 10 miles of Waxahachie
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
43 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
15 Units Available
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1058 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis! Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Park at Wintergreen
320 East Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
952 sqft
Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
932 sqft
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
6 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
15 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
39 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
City Guide for Waxahachie, TX

Welcome to Waxahachie, a city that has faced drought and tornadoes, managed to keep from melting in the sweltering Texas heat, and all the while has had something about it that keeps people moving here, such as yourself, right now, at this very moment. So, keep on reading as we attempt to describe the draw of this place and guide you through the Waxachian renter's life.

If you're looking for the last of the cowboys, then Waxahachie would be a great place to start. This Texas town was grown from self-sufficient, independent, rough-country townsfolk who make Chuck Norris look about as tough as a teddy bear. Even today, modern apartment-dwellers can look out their windows and see that their little city center is surrounded by miles of Texas ranchland. Around here, an "apartment with a view" isn't just some pretty scenery, it's a classic ride-into-the-sunset western movie backdrop. Of course, there's more to do than look out your window and pretend you're watching a cowboy movie. The whole downtown area is a beacon of quaint beauty, with old Victorian Architecture and Gingerbread Homes, as well as the most stunning courthouse in the state. Historic Downtown Square is where you can find some great local events, such as the Texas Crawfish Party and Music Jam. Or, you can check out old Scarborough Faire just southwest of town for some Renaissance fair fun.

Rental rates range from $500 a month to over $1,600 a month. Inexpensive apartment rentals can be found throughout the city. In fact, it's pretty hard to spend more than a grand on any size apartment. Rental homes, however, typically cost more than $1,500 a month, with a few more upscale houses, historic houses, and grand-scale suburban homes renting for as much as $2,300. Many property rentals are housed in mid-century architecture, from classic Victorian houses in the downtown area to old ranch homes near the more rural city limits. So, whether you want to live in a walkable Main Street neighborhood or a rural area where your next-door neighbor is miles away, there is a property rental for you (though, those rural rentals can be hard to come by).

One of the perks to apartment-dwelling in Waxahachie is convenient amenities. The typical apartment building comes with a business center, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, pool, BBQ pits, and laundry facilities. There are also apartment rentals in particularly dog-friendly communities, complete with a gated walking trail.

Speaking of pet friendly apartments, Waxahachie is full of apartments and rental homes that accept both cats and dogs. However, the pet policies for rental homes vary greatly, and most apartment complexes require a pet deposit around $300 - $400, a pet fee around $200 - $300, as well as a $5 pet rent just to top it all off.

That's about all there is to tell you about Waxahachie for now. The other stuff, well, it's best to learn that the hard way, the Waxahachian way. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waxahachie, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waxahachie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

