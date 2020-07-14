All apartments in Corsicana
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Arbors Of Corsicana

1300 N 45th St · (833) 868-2824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1300 N 45th St, Corsicana, TX 75110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1121 · Avail. Sep 11

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1414 · Avail. Aug 25

$846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. Sep 10

$886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors Of Corsicana.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
dog park
guest suite
hot tub
Our award winning apartment community offers spacious living with a variety of floor plans featuring bright one and two bedrooms. Our pet-friendly community includes two pools and a BBQ area perfect for resident get togethers. We are also located across the street from the 86 acre I.O.O.F. Park which includes a jogging trail, basketball and tennis courts, picnic areas and a lake for fishing. Readers of the Corsicana Daily Sun have in the past voted us Best of the Best and we currently hold a top rating from ApartmentRatings.com. Contact us today for your personal tour but please note that we are not always open on Saturday.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 per married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet (under 1 year of age), $150 per pet (over 1 year of age)
fee: $250 per pet (under 1 year of age), $150 per pet (over 1 year of age)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors Of Corsicana have any available units?
Arbors Of Corsicana has 3 units available starting at $844 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbors Of Corsicana have?
Some of Arbors Of Corsicana's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors Of Corsicana currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors Of Corsicana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors Of Corsicana pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors Of Corsicana is pet friendly.
Does Arbors Of Corsicana offer parking?
Yes, Arbors Of Corsicana offers parking.
Does Arbors Of Corsicana have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors Of Corsicana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors Of Corsicana have a pool?
Yes, Arbors Of Corsicana has a pool.
Does Arbors Of Corsicana have accessible units?
No, Arbors Of Corsicana does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors Of Corsicana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors Of Corsicana has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbors Of Corsicana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbors Of Corsicana has units with air conditioning.
