Arbors Of Corsicana

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 per married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet (under 1 year of age), $150 per pet (over 1 year of age)
fee: $250 per pet (under 1 year of age), $150 per pet (over 1 year of age)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.