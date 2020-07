Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live here & run your business all at the same location! For lease only.

2,316 sq ft home + 736 sq ft outbuilding on 2 Acres! 32x23 shop with two overhead doors & an office. Huge covered patio, fireplace. Home has updated bathrooms, nice sized rooms, tons of cabinet and storage space.

Could bring a horse or two but there is no barn. Property is fenced. No zoning.