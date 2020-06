Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom home with three living areas and two dining areas. All bedrooms on same level. Over sized pantry/laundry room combination. Large backyard. Easy on-line application process and electronic payment of all fees, deposits and rent. Pets welcome, but some breeds are restricted.