Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Las Lomas

Open Now until 6pm
500 Rubin Dr · (915) 800-3548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX 79912
Mesa Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 · Avail. now

$724

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Jul 31

$748

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 1016 · Avail. now

$752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0407 · Avail. Aug 31

$941

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 0402 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 0101 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Lomas.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
dog park
online portal
package receiving
playground
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers. We are also just a few minutes away from fun, local hangout spots such as Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, Western Playland Amusement Park, next to Top Golf, and Bob-O's Family Fun Center. Find delicious, local dining within 2 miles of Las Lomas at Independent Burger, Stonewood Grill, Koze Teppan Grill, and Hillside Coffee and Donuts. Lavish, tall, pine trees and gorgeous mountain views surround our two and three bedroom apartment homes. Each home has walk-in closets, balconies or patios, and outdoor storage closets. Enjoy the convenience of two swimming pools, two playgrounds, and a picnic area. Las Lomas is the perfect setting for convenience, comfort, and relaxation. All this and much more, in your future home at Las Lomas. Call us today!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Deposit: $200-$300, up to one month's rent; Surety bond: $87.50 - Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Allocated utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no more than 35 lbs.
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Please ask for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Las Lomas have any available units?
Las Lomas has 25 units available starting at $724 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does Las Lomas have?
Some of Las Lomas's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Lomas currently offering any rent specials?
Las Lomas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Lomas pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Lomas is pet friendly.
Does Las Lomas offer parking?
Yes, Las Lomas offers parking.
Does Las Lomas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Las Lomas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Lomas have a pool?
Yes, Las Lomas has a pool.
Does Las Lomas have accessible units?
Yes, Las Lomas has accessible units.
Does Las Lomas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Lomas has units with dishwashers.
