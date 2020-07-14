Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments dog park online portal package receiving playground

Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers. We are also just a few minutes away from fun, local hangout spots such as Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, Western Playland Amusement Park, next to Top Golf, and Bob-O's Family Fun Center. Find delicious, local dining within 2 miles of Las Lomas at Independent Burger, Stonewood Grill, Koze Teppan Grill, and Hillside Coffee and Donuts. Lavish, tall, pine trees and gorgeous mountain views surround our two and three bedroom apartment homes. Each home has walk-in closets, balconies or patios, and outdoor storage closets. Enjoy the convenience of two swimming pools, two playgrounds, and a picnic area. Las Lomas is the perfect setting for convenience, comfort, and relaxation. All this and much more, in your future home at Las Lomas. Call us today!!