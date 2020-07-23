9999 MARINE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom home, conveniently located off Loop 375 near Railroad Dr. This home has a great floor plan with tons of space, washer and dryer included and REFRIGERATED AC! The entire downstairs area has ceramic tile which allows for easy clean up. There are 2 huge living rooms; formal living area greets you at the entrance of the home and the den is located at the back of the home. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, a large pantry and stainless steel appliances. There is also a dining area with big bay windows and a dry bar. Home also comes with a front loader washer and dryer! Upstairs you will find a loft area with access to the balcony, 2 guest bedrooms, full guest bath, and the master bed and bath. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and an amazing bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a huge garden tub.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period