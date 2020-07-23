All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

9999 MARINE

9999 Marine · No Longer Available
Location

9999 Marine, El Paso, TX 79924
Dolphin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom home, conveniently located off Loop 375 near Railroad Dr. This home has a great floor plan with tons of space, washer and dryer included and REFRIGERATED AC! The entire downstairs area has ceramic tile which allows for easy clean up. There are 2 huge living rooms; formal living area greets you at the entrance of the home and the den is located at the back of the home. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, a large pantry and stainless steel appliances. There is also a dining area with big bay windows and a dry bar. Home also comes with a front loader washer and dryer! Upstairs you will find a loft area with access to the balcony, 2 guest bedrooms, full guest bath, and the master bed and bath. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and an amazing bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a huge garden tub.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9999 MARINE have any available units?
9999 MARINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 9999 MARINE have?
Some of 9999 MARINE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9999 MARINE currently offering any rent specials?
9999 MARINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9999 MARINE pet-friendly?
No, 9999 MARINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 9999 MARINE offer parking?
No, 9999 MARINE does not offer parking.
Does 9999 MARINE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9999 MARINE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9999 MARINE have a pool?
No, 9999 MARINE does not have a pool.
Does 9999 MARINE have accessible units?
No, 9999 MARINE does not have accessible units.
Does 9999 MARINE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9999 MARINE has units with dishwashers.
