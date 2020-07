Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home in Sunset Heights that was just fully renovated! This corner lot home is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath where one of the bedrooms could be used as a large office or art studio. Available 8-15-20Highlights: 3 Bed/1Bath Size: 1,980 sf Refrigerated Air Large finished basement (Man Cave) Lots of Storage Hardwood Floors Living Room with Fireplace Tenant pays Utilities