7516 Wolf Creek Available 07/09/20 - Amazing West El Paso home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Kitchen opens into the dining and large family room. Kitchen features granite counters, large island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Spacious master bedroom leads into large master bath with granite counters ,tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Go outback to your private oasis with beautiful synthetic lawn, pergola and tall rock wall for added privacy. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings are available*



