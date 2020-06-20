All apartments in El Paso
7329 BLACK SAGE Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:33 AM

7329 BLACK SAGE Drive

7329 Black Sage Drive · (915) 549-2029
Location

7329 Black Sage Drive, El Paso, TX 79911

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2475 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One of the best things about living in Cimarron is all there is to do when you're not at home. Walk out your front door and take advantage of magnificent hiking and biking trails that most people would travel far to enjoy. Gather and play in a family-friendly neighborhood park, or walk down the street to the Resler Trail. Go a few minutes farther and enjoy the startling beauty of the Franklin Mountains State Park. Cimarron has stunning vistas and views at every turn. The medians and side streets in Cimarron are tree-lined and have abundant native plants. The wide sidewalks and are great places to run, stroll, or simply walk the dog.This beautiful home features TWO MASTERS, a loft area for additional den, office or playroom, large bedrooms and great bathrooms with top of the line features. Laundry room is right by the bedrooms! 3 car tandem garage with additional storage everywhere! Landscaping complete with low maintenance care a plus! Ready to move in and enjoy all Cimarron has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive have any available units?
7329 BLACK SAGE Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive have?
Some of 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7329 BLACK SAGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7329 BLACK SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
