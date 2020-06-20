7329 BLACK SAGE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

One of the best things about living in Cimarron is all there is to do when you're not at home. Walk out your front door and take advantage of magnificent hiking and biking trails that most people would travel far to enjoy. Gather and play in a family-friendly neighborhood park, or walk down the street to the Resler Trail. Go a few minutes farther and enjoy the startling beauty of the Franklin Mountains State Park. Cimarron has stunning vistas and views at every turn. The medians and side streets in Cimarron are tree-lined and have abundant native plants. The wide sidewalks and are great places to run, stroll, or simply walk the dog.This beautiful home features TWO MASTERS, a loft area for additional den, office or playroom, large bedrooms and great bathrooms with top of the line features. Laundry room is right by the bedrooms! 3 car tandem garage with additional storage everywhere! Landscaping complete with low maintenance care a plus! Ready to move in and enjoy all Cimarron has to offer!