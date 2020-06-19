All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7264 Copper Trail

7264 Copper Trail Avenue · (915) 588-9489
Location

7264 Copper Trail Avenue, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7264 Copper Trail · Avail. Jul 8

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7264 Copper Trail Available 07/08/20 - Gorgeous Northeast El Paso home located in Mesquite Hills. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1 story home with Refrigerated A/C Living room, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and formal dining with bay windows. Large master bedroom with roomy walk in closet. Covered patio with beautiful views of the Franklin Mountains! A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. www.c21rentals.com

(RLNE4372332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7264 Copper Trail have any available units?
7264 Copper Trail has a unit available for $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7264 Copper Trail have?
Some of 7264 Copper Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7264 Copper Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7264 Copper Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7264 Copper Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7264 Copper Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7264 Copper Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7264 Copper Trail does offer parking.
Does 7264 Copper Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7264 Copper Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7264 Copper Trail have a pool?
No, 7264 Copper Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7264 Copper Trail have accessible units?
No, 7264 Copper Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7264 Copper Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7264 Copper Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
