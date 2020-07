Amenities

This 4 bedroom house has all tile flooring in first level except the master bedroom that has a wood flooring. The second level with 3 bedroom and a hallway has all laminated wood flooring no carpet. No need to drive in dropping your high school kids as the house is just at the back of Franklin High School. Elementary and middle school is less than 5 minutes drive. At weekend you can enjoy at two nice parks in the West Side and only few minutes walk. Groceries, restaurants and several other businesses are just block away and all major streets, 1-10 and loop 375 are only few minutes of drive.