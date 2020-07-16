7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive

Amenities

Sanderson Homes resale in the Highlands North subdivision yours! This stunning single story custom home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a 3/4 bath, an abundance of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen features beautiful backsplash and plenty of cabinets for ample storage. Corian countertops. You won't miss any of the action when you're entertaining as the kitchen overlooks the main living area with fireplace and breakfast nook. Formal dining room and den ensure that there is plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. The master suite offers French doors, dual walk-in closets and an en-suite featuring garden tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities. Additional finishes include wood flooring, plantation shutters and more. The wonderful curb appeal and landscaping wrap around the home to the back yard which boasts a covered patio, a built in gas grill, basketball court and grass lawn with sprinklers. Purchase option available for $299,000. Make your move!