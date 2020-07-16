All apartments in El Paso
El Paso, TX
7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:48 AM

7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive

7024 Mineral Ridge Drive · (915) 229-5927
Location

7024 Mineral Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Kohlberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bbq/grill
Sanderson Homes resale in the Highlands North subdivision yours! This stunning single story custom home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a 3/4 bath, an abundance of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen features beautiful backsplash and plenty of cabinets for ample storage. Corian countertops. You won't miss any of the action when you're entertaining as the kitchen overlooks the main living area with fireplace and breakfast nook. Formal dining room and den ensure that there is plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. The master suite offers French doors, dual walk-in closets and an en-suite featuring garden tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities. Additional finishes include wood flooring, plantation shutters and more. The wonderful curb appeal and landscaping wrap around the home to the back yard which boasts a covered patio, a built in gas grill, basketball court and grass lawn with sprinklers. Purchase option available for $299,000. Make your move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have any available units?
7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive offer parking?
No, 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 MINERAL RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
