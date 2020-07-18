All apartments in El Paso
El Paso, TX
7009 Casa Loma Circle
7009 Casa Loma Circle

7009 Casa Loma Circle
Location

7009 Casa Loma Circle, El Paso, TX 79912
Resler Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
Wonderful single story home with refrigerated central A/C. Formal living and dining, Large family room open to breakfast area and kitchen. Cute adorable kitchen with tile countertops, appliances plus breakfast bar. Three bedrooms on one side of the home, plus a separate bedroom plus a third bath and a study/game room. Large easy care lawn with green turf grass, Large trees, rocks plus an open patio and storage unit. Lots of afternoon share for those summer months. Home will be ready for move in Aug 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Casa Loma Circle have any available units?
7009 Casa Loma Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Casa Loma Circle have?
Some of 7009 Casa Loma Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Casa Loma Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Casa Loma Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Casa Loma Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7009 Casa Loma Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 7009 Casa Loma Circle offer parking?
No, 7009 Casa Loma Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7009 Casa Loma Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7009 Casa Loma Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Casa Loma Circle have a pool?
No, 7009 Casa Loma Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Casa Loma Circle have accessible units?
No, 7009 Casa Loma Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Casa Loma Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Casa Loma Circle has units with dishwashers.
