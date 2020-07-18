7009 Casa Loma Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room

Wonderful single story home with refrigerated central A/C. Formal living and dining, Large family room open to breakfast area and kitchen. Cute adorable kitchen with tile countertops, appliances plus breakfast bar. Three bedrooms on one side of the home, plus a separate bedroom plus a third bath and a study/game room. Large easy care lawn with green turf grass, Large trees, rocks plus an open patio and storage unit. Lots of afternoon share for those summer months. Home will be ready for move in Aug 1st.