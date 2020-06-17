All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 6869 Enid Court - 16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
6869 Enid Court - 16
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:41 AM

6869 Enid Court - 16

6869 Enid Court · (713) 875-4531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6869 Enid Court, El Paso, TX 79912
Lambka Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming one bedroom, one bath, furnished apartment with beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has been updated with a gorgeous ceramic tile backsplash and black stove and refrigerator. Kitchen is loaded with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Bedroom overlooks courtyard and the sparkling swimming pool. Refrigerated air conditioning for the hot Texas summer. You have two balconies - one in the front and one off of the living room with sliding glass doors. WE PAY FOR YOUR GAS, YOUR WATER AND YOUR TRASH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6869 Enid Court - 16 have any available units?
6869 Enid Court - 16 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 6869 Enid Court - 16 have?
Some of 6869 Enid Court - 16's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6869 Enid Court - 16 currently offering any rent specials?
6869 Enid Court - 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6869 Enid Court - 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6869 Enid Court - 16 is pet friendly.
Does 6869 Enid Court - 16 offer parking?
Yes, 6869 Enid Court - 16 does offer parking.
Does 6869 Enid Court - 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6869 Enid Court - 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6869 Enid Court - 16 have a pool?
Yes, 6869 Enid Court - 16 has a pool.
Does 6869 Enid Court - 16 have accessible units?
No, 6869 Enid Court - 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 6869 Enid Court - 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6869 Enid Court - 16 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6869 Enid Court - 16?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity