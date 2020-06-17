6869 Enid Court - 16

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Charming one bedroom, one bath, furnished apartment with beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has been updated with a gorgeous ceramic tile backsplash and black stove and refrigerator. Kitchen is loaded with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Bedroom overlooks courtyard and the sparkling swimming pool. Refrigerated air conditioning for the hot Texas summer. You have two balconies - one in the front and one off of the living room with sliding glass doors. WE PAY FOR YOUR GAS, YOUR WATER AND YOUR TRASH!