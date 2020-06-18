6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning corner single level home in desirable Highlands North by Sanderson builder welcome you to this beautiful home. Enter through this open concept into a formal living, formal dining, den with high ceilings, fireplace & wood floor throughout. Open kitchen with all cabinets painted in white, stainless steel appliances, corian, breakfast area that has an access to patio and backyard. Features 4 bedrooms with two full baths and a powder room. Master bedroom suite with access to backyard plus master bathroom with whirlpool tub & large walk-in closet plus his and her sink. 3 bedrooms on opposite side of home with all ceiling fans.Front and backyard beautifully landscaped and covered patio for outdoor entertainment. Newly painted throughout and move-in ready.The executive home also featured a 3 car garage.