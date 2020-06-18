All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive

6838 Mineral Ridge Drive · (915) 329-6446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6838 Mineral Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Kohlberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 3 Bath · 2673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning corner single level home in desirable Highlands North by Sanderson builder welcome you to this beautiful home. Enter through this open concept into a formal living, formal dining, den with high ceilings, fireplace & wood floor throughout. Open kitchen with all cabinets painted in white, stainless steel appliances, corian, breakfast area that has an access to patio and backyard. Features 4 bedrooms with two full baths and a powder room. Master bedroom suite with access to backyard plus master bathroom with whirlpool tub & large walk-in closet plus his and her sink. 3 bedrooms on opposite side of home with all ceiling fans.Front and backyard beautifully landscaped and covered patio for outdoor entertainment. Newly painted throughout and move-in ready.The executive home also featured a 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have any available units?
6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity