6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive

Amenities
Stunning corner single level home in desirable Highlands North by Sanderson builder welcome you to this beautiful home. Enter through this open concept into a formal living, formal dining, den with high ceilings, fireplace & wood floor throughout. Open kitchen with all cabinets painted in white, stainless steel appliances, corian, breakfast area that has an access to patio and backyard. Features 4 bedrooms with two full baths and a powder room. Master bedroom suite with access to backyard plus master bathroom with whirlpool tub & large walk-in closet plus his and her sink. 3 bedrooms on opposite side of home with all ceiling fans.Front and backyard beautifully landscaped and covered patio for outdoor entertainment. Newly painted throughout and move-in ready.The executive home also featured a 3 car garage.