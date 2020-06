Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with great loft, a unique elevated kitchen and dining area overlooking the living area complete with fireplace. Lots of storage and amenities to include refrigerated air covered patio and lots more. Large yard and in a great community. A must see. Call me today. Many upgrades on this home with granite tops and wood tile throughout.