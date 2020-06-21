All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 6300 Franklin Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
6300 Franklin Vista Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:07 AM

6300 Franklin Vista Drive

6300 Franklin Vista · (915) 588-1850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6300 Franklin Vista, El Paso, TX 79912
Bear Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,020

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/15/20* BEAUTIFUL home West El Paso. Upon entering the home, walk through to your spacious living room with high ceilings. You will love preparing home cooked meals in your fully equipped kitchen featuring a kitchen island, ample counter space, lots of cabinets for storage, and a breakfast area. The family room has a cozy fireplace and a wet bar, perfect for entertaining friends and family! Your master bedroom oasis has a large balcony with a GORGEOUS view of the mountains. You have a master bathroom with a large jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. This home also has an extra room that can be used for an office or playroom. Out back you will love to spend the weekends grilling under the covered patio where there is plenty of space for a table and chairs. You also have a pool perfect for the warm summer days. This home also has SOLAR PANELS! LIMIT 2 PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Franklin Vista Drive have any available units?
6300 Franklin Vista Drive has a unit available for $3,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Franklin Vista Drive have?
Some of 6300 Franklin Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Franklin Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Franklin Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Franklin Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Franklin Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Franklin Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 6300 Franklin Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Franklin Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Franklin Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Franklin Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6300 Franklin Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 6300 Franklin Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6300 Franklin Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Franklin Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Franklin Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6300 Franklin Vista Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity