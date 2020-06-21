6300 Franklin Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/15/20* BEAUTIFUL home West El Paso. Upon entering the home, walk through to your spacious living room with high ceilings. You will love preparing home cooked meals in your fully equipped kitchen featuring a kitchen island, ample counter space, lots of cabinets for storage, and a breakfast area. The family room has a cozy fireplace and a wet bar, perfect for entertaining friends and family! Your master bedroom oasis has a large balcony with a GORGEOUS view of the mountains. You have a master bathroom with a large jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. This home also has an extra room that can be used for an office or playroom. Out back you will love to spend the weekends grilling under the covered patio where there is plenty of space for a table and chairs. You also have a pool perfect for the warm summer days. This home also has SOLAR PANELS! LIMIT 2 PETS