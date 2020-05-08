All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

4958 Vista Grande Circle

4958 Vista Grande Circle · (915) 588-1850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4958 Vista Grande Circle, El Paso, TX 79922
Zach White

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/01/20* Beautiful home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Upper Valley. As soon as you walk into this spacious home you will love the open and inviting family room featuring high ceilings, a fireplace, and large windows. Step up to the kitchen where you will find granite counter tops, ample counter space, a breakfast bar, pantry, and breakfast area. Past the laundry room you have a small room that can be used as an office or play room. The master bedroom also has a small office, a master bathroom with a large walk-in shower, and double sinks. Out back is an entertainers paradise! You have a large covered patio and a refreshing pool to enjoy on those hot summer days! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 Vista Grande Circle have any available units?
4958 Vista Grande Circle has a unit available for $2,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 4958 Vista Grande Circle have?
Some of 4958 Vista Grande Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 Vista Grande Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4958 Vista Grande Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 Vista Grande Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4958 Vista Grande Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 4958 Vista Grande Circle offer parking?
No, 4958 Vista Grande Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4958 Vista Grande Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4958 Vista Grande Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 Vista Grande Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4958 Vista Grande Circle has a pool.
Does 4958 Vista Grande Circle have accessible units?
No, 4958 Vista Grande Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 Vista Grande Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4958 Vista Grande Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
