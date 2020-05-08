4958 Vista Grande Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/01/20* Beautiful home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Upper Valley. As soon as you walk into this spacious home you will love the open and inviting family room featuring high ceilings, a fireplace, and large windows. Step up to the kitchen where you will find granite counter tops, ample counter space, a breakfast bar, pantry, and breakfast area. Past the laundry room you have a small room that can be used as an office or play room. The master bedroom also has a small office, a master bathroom with a large walk-in shower, and double sinks. Out back is an entertainers paradise! You have a large covered patio and a refreshing pool to enjoy on those hot summer days! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*