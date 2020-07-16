4752 SIR GARETH Drive

Amenities
Well appointed town home in popular location coming available. Town home offers 2 large bedroom, 2 baths, lots of closet space and additional storage. Laminate flooring throughout with carpeting solely in bedrooms. Open great room with fireplace, and dining area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet, pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Cool refrigerated air, and 2 car attached garage with electric openers, Washer Dryer hook ups in unit. Nightly views of courtesy of the great southwest.!