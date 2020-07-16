All apartments in El Paso
4752 SIR GARETH Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

4752 SIR GARETH Drive

4752 Sir Gareth Drive · (915) 309-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4752 Sir Gareth Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Mission Hills North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well appointed town home in popular location coming available. Town home offers 2 large bedroom, 2 baths, lots of closet space and additional storage. Laminate flooring throughout with carpeting solely in bedrooms. Open great room with fireplace, and dining area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet, pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Cool refrigerated air, and 2 car attached garage with electric openers, Washer Dryer hook ups in unit. Nightly views of courtesy of the great southwest.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4752 SIR GARETH Drive have any available units?
4752 SIR GARETH Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 4752 SIR GARETH Drive have?
Some of 4752 SIR GARETH Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4752 SIR GARETH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4752 SIR GARETH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4752 SIR GARETH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4752 SIR GARETH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 4752 SIR GARETH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4752 SIR GARETH Drive offers parking.
Does 4752 SIR GARETH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4752 SIR GARETH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4752 SIR GARETH Drive have a pool?
No, 4752 SIR GARETH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4752 SIR GARETH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4752 SIR GARETH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4752 SIR GARETH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4752 SIR GARETH Drive has units with dishwashers.
