Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4545 Loma Canada

4545 Loma Canada Court · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Loma Canada Court, El Paso, TX 79934
North Hills East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4545 Loma Canada Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful 2 story 3 bed, 2.5 bath REFRIG A/C home located in the gorgeous neighborhood of North Hills. Large living areas and big open kitchen with center island and pantry. All bedrooms upstairs along with bonus loft. Covered patio in backyard with large trees for added privacy. Home is located conveniently close to schools, parks and Ft. Bliss. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2698403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Loma Canada have any available units?
4545 Loma Canada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 4545 Loma Canada currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Loma Canada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Loma Canada pet-friendly?
No, 4545 Loma Canada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 4545 Loma Canada offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Loma Canada offers parking.
Does 4545 Loma Canada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Loma Canada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Loma Canada have a pool?
No, 4545 Loma Canada does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Loma Canada have accessible units?
No, 4545 Loma Canada does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Loma Canada have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Loma Canada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4545 Loma Canada have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4545 Loma Canada has units with air conditioning.
