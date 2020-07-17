401 ANA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Custom, two story duplex Unit A on a quiet cul-de-sac with highest quality finishes, cool REFRIGERATED AIR, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining area, ceiling fans, super high ceilings, and attached 2 car garage with mop sink! Beautiful kitchen with yards of custom cabinets with granite counter tops, custom backsplash, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances that include dishwasher, microwave, gas stove and range hood. Master bedroom is upstairs with walk-in closet, and bath with double sinks. 2 guest bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Enjoy a covered patio with brilliant mountain and valley views. Easy access to I-10, UTEP, Downtown, TTUHSC, UMC, The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and Fort Bliss! Approximately 1 minute to N. Mesa at Bartlett.