All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 401 ANA Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
401 ANA Way
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

401 ANA Way

401 Ana Way · (915) 820-8987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Remcon
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

401 Ana Way, El Paso, TX 79912
Remcon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom, two story duplex Unit A on a quiet cul-de-sac with highest quality finishes, cool REFRIGERATED AIR, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining area, ceiling fans, super high ceilings, and attached 2 car garage with mop sink! Beautiful kitchen with yards of custom cabinets with granite counter tops, custom backsplash, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances that include dishwasher, microwave, gas stove and range hood. Master bedroom is upstairs with walk-in closet, and bath with double sinks. 2 guest bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Enjoy a covered patio with brilliant mountain and valley views. Easy access to I-10, UTEP, Downtown, TTUHSC, UMC, The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and Fort Bliss! Approximately 1 minute to N. Mesa at Bartlett.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 ANA Way have any available units?
401 ANA Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 ANA Way have?
Some of 401 ANA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 ANA Way currently offering any rent specials?
401 ANA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 ANA Way pet-friendly?
No, 401 ANA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 401 ANA Way offer parking?
Yes, 401 ANA Way offers parking.
Does 401 ANA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 ANA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 ANA Way have a pool?
No, 401 ANA Way does not have a pool.
Does 401 ANA Way have accessible units?
No, 401 ANA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 401 ANA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 ANA Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 401 ANA Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolsEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mesa HillsStonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity