3921 Pershing Drive

3 Bedroom Spanish bungalow with lots of charm and REFRIGERATED A/C. Formal living room w/beamed ceilings. Formal dining room w/arched wood doors. Full bath with jetted tub. Powder bath. Utility room. Covered patio. Access to plenty of storage in the basement. Single car garage. Very close to Ft. Bliss. Please note: The two apartments on the property are not included in the lease, are not available for lease and will not be leased to another tenant. Applicants must have at least a 640 FICO score to be considered as tenants. No exceptions will be given. Owners are licensed Texas Realtors. Please Call Edna Salsbury for any questions 915-487-1954