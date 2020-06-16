All apartments in El Paso
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
3921 Pershing Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

3921 Pershing Drive

3921 Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Pershing Drive, El Paso, TX 79903
Pershing - Government Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Spanish bungalow with lots of charm and REFRIGERATED A/C. Formal living room w/beamed ceilings. Formal dining room w/arched wood doors. Full bath with jetted tub. Powder bath. Utility room. Covered patio. Access to plenty of storage in the basement. Single car garage. Very close to Ft. Bliss. Please note: The two apartments on the property are not included in the lease, are not available for lease and will not be leased to another tenant. Applicants must have at least a 640 FICO score to be considered as tenants. No exceptions will be given. Owners are licensed Texas Realtors. Please Call Edna Salsbury for any questions 915-487-1954

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Pershing Drive have any available units?
3921 Pershing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Pershing Drive have?
Some of 3921 Pershing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Pershing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Pershing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Pershing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Pershing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 3921 Pershing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Pershing Drive does offer parking.
Does 3921 Pershing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Pershing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Pershing Drive have a pool?
No, 3921 Pershing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Pershing Drive have accessible units?
No, 3921 Pershing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Pershing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Pershing Drive has units with dishwashers.
