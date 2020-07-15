All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

390 Arvin Circle

390 Arvin Circle · (915) 373-9320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 Arvin Circle, El Paso, TX 79907
Shawver Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll absolutely love the way this home feels as soon as you walk through the front door. Home has been remodeled with brand new cold refrigerated air, a fresh coat of paint throughout, new kitchen appliances and countertops, bathrooms have been upgraded and new carpet in all bedrooms. As you walk into the home for the first time you'll appreciate the large formal living room with plenty of windows to allow the natural light in. Then, you'll make your way to a FULL sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Take a few steps and you'll find yourself in the AMPLE Dining Room big enough for your dining room furniture. and you'll notice a very nice BAY Window overlooking your beautiful backyard. Head over to The Great Room. This room has plenty of space to enjoy family gatherings, watch the BIG Game or simply relax. You'll notice the nice FRENCH DOORS that lead to the backyard. Be sure to view this home TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 390 Arvin Circle have any available units?
390 Arvin Circle has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 390 Arvin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
390 Arvin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Arvin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 390 Arvin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 390 Arvin Circle offer parking?
No, 390 Arvin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 390 Arvin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Arvin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Arvin Circle have a pool?
No, 390 Arvin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 390 Arvin Circle have accessible units?
No, 390 Arvin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Arvin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Arvin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Arvin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Arvin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

