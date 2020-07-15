390 Arvin Circle.

Amenities

You'll absolutely love the way this home feels as soon as you walk through the front door. Home has been remodeled with brand new cold refrigerated air, a fresh coat of paint throughout, new kitchen appliances and countertops, bathrooms have been upgraded and new carpet in all bedrooms. As you walk into the home for the first time you'll appreciate the large formal living room with plenty of windows to allow the natural light in. Then, you'll make your way to a FULL sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Take a few steps and you'll find yourself in the AMPLE Dining Room big enough for your dining room furniture. and you'll notice a very nice BAY Window overlooking your beautiful backyard. Head over to The Great Room. This room has plenty of space to enjoy family gatherings, watch the BIG Game or simply relax. You'll notice the nice FRENCH DOORS that lead to the backyard. Be sure to view this home TODAY!