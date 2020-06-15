All apartments in El Paso
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:59 PM

3630 Grand Bahamas

3630 Grand Bahamas Dr · (915) 260-9958
Location

3630 Grand Bahamas Dr, El Paso, TX 79936
Montana West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home by Bella Homes! Come in to a spacious tiled family room with a beautifully designed fireplace and high ceilings. Lavish open kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite counter tops have plenty of room for all your kitchen needs. All stainless steel appliances including, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave hood, stove and garbage disposal. The kitchen lets out to the backyard with covered patio. Double door laundry section is open to the home with washer and dryer hookups and additional cabinet space. The carpeted master bedroom has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and private master bathroom. Master bathroom has a dark wood vanity with double sinks, granite tops and an exquisite tiled walk-in shower. Elegant bronzed fixtures throughout give this home a luxurious feel. 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 ¾ bathrooms, refrigerated air and double car garage.

All prospective tenants must apply for the property prior to signing the lease and renting the property. The application fee is $35.00. With the application we do a credit check background check, job and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Grand Bahamas have any available units?
3630 Grand Bahamas has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Grand Bahamas have?
Some of 3630 Grand Bahamas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Grand Bahamas currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Grand Bahamas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Grand Bahamas pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Grand Bahamas is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Grand Bahamas offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Grand Bahamas does offer parking.
Does 3630 Grand Bahamas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Grand Bahamas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Grand Bahamas have a pool?
No, 3630 Grand Bahamas does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Grand Bahamas have accessible units?
No, 3630 Grand Bahamas does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Grand Bahamas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 Grand Bahamas has units with dishwashers.
