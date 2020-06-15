3630 Grand Bahamas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home by Bella Homes! Come in to a spacious tiled family room with a beautifully designed fireplace and high ceilings. Lavish open kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite counter tops have plenty of room for all your kitchen needs. All stainless steel appliances including, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave hood, stove and garbage disposal. The kitchen lets out to the backyard with covered patio. Double door laundry section is open to the home with washer and dryer hookups and additional cabinet space. The carpeted master bedroom has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and private master bathroom. Master bathroom has a dark wood vanity with double sinks, granite tops and an exquisite tiled walk-in shower. Elegant bronzed fixtures throughout give this home a luxurious feel. 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 ¾ bathrooms, refrigerated air and double car garage.



All prospective tenants must apply for the property prior to signing the lease and renting the property. The application fee is $35.00. With the application we do a credit check background check, job and rental history.