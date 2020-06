Amenities

Situated in the Coronado Country Club Foothill subdivision is this beaming home with vintage charm. Offering 4 spacious bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and double car garage. Kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast area with a stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Dishwasher and Dryer is also included. Backyard is spacious and private. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood and nearby schools, shopping and easy access to main roads. Call today!