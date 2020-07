Amenities

pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Have you been waiting for a nice home with a great price? Your search is over! Corner lot, one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Open floor plan and great location. Walking distance from schools, restaurants, shops, Loop 375, hospitals and too many more to mention. Pets are negotiable with a deposit per pet.