3212 Running Deer Drive Available 05/25/20 Santa Fe Style Home! - East El Paso Santa-Fe style home with great amenities!! Features four bedrooms, 2 full baths, REFRIGERATED AIR, Utility room. Beautiful front courtyard, very private. Landscaped front and backyard. This home is pet friendly, sorry, small dogs only, subject to approval. Available May 20, 2020! Call us, we answer our phones. Application process in online at the Lozano Real Estate Group.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3193504)