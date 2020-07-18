3157 Moon Point Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3157 Moon Point, El Paso, TX 79938 - This custom built home is Gorgeous. Living room, Dinning rm & kitchen are all open to each other. Master suite is downstairs & master bathroom has jetted tub. The remainder bedrooms are upstairs with a larger loft and large balcony. Backyard is landscaped with a covered patio & terrace & evening lighting throughout the backyard. Very nice to entertain or relax. This home is an energy star home. It is close to schools,shopping and hwy 375.



Laura Chavez

El Paso Home Rentals

(915)309-8988 -cell

(915)594-7905-office.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4410446)