Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
3157 Moon Point Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3157 Moon Point Pl

3157 Moon Point Place · (915) 594-7905
Location

3157 Moon Point Place, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3157 Moon Point Pl · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3157 Moon Point, El Paso, TX 79938 - This custom built home is Gorgeous. Living room, Dinning rm & kitchen are all open to each other. Master suite is downstairs & master bathroom has jetted tub. The remainder bedrooms are upstairs with a larger loft and large balcony. Backyard is landscaped with a covered patio & terrace & evening lighting throughout the backyard. Very nice to entertain or relax. This home is an energy star home. It is close to schools,shopping and hwy 375.

For more information please call Property Manager:

Laura Chavez
El Paso Home Rentals
(915)309-8988 -cell
(915)594-7905-office.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4410446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3157 Moon Point Pl have any available units?
3157 Moon Point Pl has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 3157 Moon Point Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3157 Moon Point Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 Moon Point Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3157 Moon Point Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3157 Moon Point Pl offer parking?
No, 3157 Moon Point Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3157 Moon Point Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3157 Moon Point Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 Moon Point Pl have a pool?
No, 3157 Moon Point Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3157 Moon Point Pl have accessible units?
No, 3157 Moon Point Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 Moon Point Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3157 Moon Point Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3157 Moon Point Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3157 Moon Point Pl has units with air conditioning.
