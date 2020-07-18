3143 HIDDEN CREEK

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus a game room that could be use as a fourth bedroom, 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace and laundry room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and all appliances included. Large bedrooms, and master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double vanity and shower with separate tub. Nice landscape front and backyard with covered patio. Close to shopping centers, schools and easy access to Loop 375. Just minutes from Fort Bliss.