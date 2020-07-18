All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:34 PM

3143 HIDDEN CREEK

3143 Hidden Creek · (915) 772-9178
Location

3143 Hidden Creek, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2287 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus a game room that could be use as a fourth bedroom, 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace and laundry room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and all appliances included. Large bedrooms, and master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double vanity and shower with separate tub. Nice landscape front and backyard with covered patio. Close to shopping centers, schools and easy access to Loop 375. Just minutes from Fort Bliss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 HIDDEN CREEK have any available units?
3143 HIDDEN CREEK has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 HIDDEN CREEK have?
Some of 3143 HIDDEN CREEK's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 HIDDEN CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
3143 HIDDEN CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 HIDDEN CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 3143 HIDDEN CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 3143 HIDDEN CREEK offer parking?
No, 3143 HIDDEN CREEK does not offer parking.
Does 3143 HIDDEN CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 HIDDEN CREEK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 HIDDEN CREEK have a pool?
No, 3143 HIDDEN CREEK does not have a pool.
Does 3143 HIDDEN CREEK have accessible units?
No, 3143 HIDDEN CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 HIDDEN CREEK have units with dishwashers?
No, 3143 HIDDEN CREEK does not have units with dishwashers.
