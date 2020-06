Amenities

Unit Amenities oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

WORKING FROM HOME??? THIS THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH PLUS OFFICE HOME IS IDEAL FOR YOU. HOME HAS A RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH COOK TOP, SPACIOUS LIVING/AND DINING ROOM COMBO, WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UPS. OFFICE HAS A SEPARATE ENTRANCE AND IS COVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF PEBBLE HILLS AND LEE TREVINO. IDEAL FOR INDEPENDENT PHYSICAL THERAPIST, TAX CONSULTANT, INSURANCE AGENT AND THE LIKE. SAVE ON COMMUTING TIME AND ENJOY THE CONVENIENCE OF SETTING YOUR OWN HOURS. CALL FOR YOUR VIEWING TODAY!!!