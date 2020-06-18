All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
3096 Tierra Bowles Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:24 PM

3096 Tierra Bowles Drive

3096 Tierra Bowles Drive · (915) 203-0786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3096 Tierra Bowles Drive, El Paso, TX 79938
Eastview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable single level Eastside home with evaporative air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, dining area, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms & one car garage. Among the many amenities included are skylight, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, master bedroom his & hers closets, laundry room, garage door opener & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive have any available units?
3096 Tierra Bowles Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive have?
Some of 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3096 Tierra Bowles Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive does offer parking.
Does 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive have a pool?
No, 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3096 Tierra Bowles Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity