3096 Tierra Bowles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable single level Eastside home with evaporative air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, dining area, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms & one car garage. Among the many amenities included are skylight, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, master bedroom his & hers closets, laundry room, garage door opener & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!